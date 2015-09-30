Björn Berglund

WIP

Björn Berglund
Björn Berglund
Hire Me
  • Save
WIP logos logotype logo designer logodesigner logo design logodesign logo customtype ligature hand lettering handlettering lettering
Download color palette

Laying the last details on this vignette for the Swedish magazine King.

Björn Berglund
Björn Berglund
Effective Beauty™
Hire Me

More by Björn Berglund

View profile
    • Like