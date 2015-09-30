Mark van Leeuwen

Make Time

Mark van Leeuwen
Mark van Leeuwen
  • Save
Make Time script hand lettering design lettering typography type
Download color palette

How often do you use the excuse “I just don’t have time…”? I’m guessing pretty often. Well, the thing is, we all have the same amount of time in a day, it’s all about how we spend it. If you don’t get to do things you should be doing, set aside time for them, sacrificing other things you would be doing instead.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Mark van Leeuwen
Mark van Leeuwen

More by Mark van Leeuwen

View profile
    • Like