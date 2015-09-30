DESIGN DISRUPTORS, a new documentary about design

I’m thrilled to finally share a project we’ve been working on for the last year—DESIGN DISRUPTORS.

It’s a documentary about the rise of the product designer and the important role that design has played in the success of some of the most significant companies of our time.

Watch designers from Airbnb, Twitter, Google, and many more discuss how their companies used design to climb to the top of their respective industries.

I’d love for you to check out the trailer here. Design Disruptors

The full-length film will be available later this year, so stay tuned!