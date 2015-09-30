Stephanie Hider

Blog2Print Redesign

Stephanie Hider
Stephanie Hider
  • Save
Blog2Print Redesign prototype live mock up redesign
Download color palette

Really enjoying this redesign for blog2print. First mock up. I am starting to go to a "live" mock up process really helps the client visualize better than a flat mock up.

(Desktop only responsive not complete) http://goo.gl/QbPsnX

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Stephanie Hider
Stephanie Hider

More by Stephanie Hider

View profile
    • Like