Electrolux #Spacetobreathe "Cough"

Electrolux #Spacetobreathe "Cough" spacetobreathe biking bike production film illustration graphic design art animation
Here's another little snippet from our animated film we designed, produced, directed and animated for Jung Relations and Electrolux #spacetobreathe campaign.

Things get a little dusty! You can watch the whole film and spread the word about asthma here: http://www.electrolux.com/spacetobreathe/

