Preservation Hall. 726 St. Peters Street. New Orleans, Louisiana. Built in 1750.

The building that houses Preservation Hall was built in 1750 as a private residence, and it has since served as a tavern, inn, photo studio, and art gallery. Preservation Hall was founded in 1961 out of frustration after the building owner, Larry Borenstein, had to tend his shop rather than go and hear live music. Borenstein organized a pass-the-hat session for local musicians, leading to Preservation Hall becoming the cornerstone of New Orleans music and culture that it is today.