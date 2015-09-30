RONLEWHORN

Aaron Gillespie Fall Tour Art

Aaron Gillespie Fall Tour Art illustrated portrait gig poster portrait illustration
Pumped for the opportunity to illustrate Aaron Gillespie for his fall tour art. Tried to blend Old Aaron with New Aaron to show how he is performing songs from Underoath & The Almost.

Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding

