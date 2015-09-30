Mathew Hoy

Maps (Process)

Maps (Process) illustrator design icon
One of the icons is for a map. It went through a few processes before I arrived at the last one. You can see the very first iteration had so many tiny details and info it was hard to see what was going on. The last version is small, easy, and readable at multiple sizes.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
