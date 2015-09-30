Ieva Juknyte

illustration for book for Children "Can I Have A Dog Please!"

Illustrations and book layout design for book for children named 'Can I have a dog, please!'The text of the book is about a little girl, who wants a dog desperately. She is using all her abilities to get it - shouting like a monkey and roaring like a lion. In the end of the book she understands that only while being kind she can be heard. And maybe even to get what she wants.. as an illustrator I enjoyed the work on the fields I like the most - creating new characters and expressing various emotions.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
