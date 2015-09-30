Rick Pinchera

Scientist Inventor

Rick Pinchera
Rick Pinchera
  • Save
Scientist Inventor hipster character vector machine inventor scientist
Download color palette

Partial screen from a storyboard for an animated spot. The request was for a "cool, hipster scientist". Aren't they all, really?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Rick Pinchera
Rick Pinchera

More by Rick Pinchera

View profile
    • Like