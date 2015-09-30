Rob Yeo

The Haywire Havoc Labs Attraction Sign

Rob Yeo
Rob Yeo
  • Save
The Haywire Havoc Labs Attraction Sign theme park typography illustration sign attraction
Download color palette

I'm working on a project to design my own theme park attraction, here's the concept art for its sign.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Rob Yeo
Rob Yeo

More by Rob Yeo

View profile
    • Like