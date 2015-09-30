Joelle Wall

Duel Playing Cards

My designs for Duel Playing Cards are now available on kickstarter through the Vanda Artist Series. Please share the project with your friends to help us gain visibility.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/goldklangdesign/duel-playing-cards-vanda-artists-series?ref=hero_thanks

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
