Jonathan Scanzi
Évolt

Wave playlist by Évolt

Jonathan Scanzi
Évolt
Jonathan Scanzi for Évolt
Hire Us
  • Save
Wave playlist by Évolt cover music wave
Download color palette

As a creative team, music is a part of our design process. We need music that inspire us; that permit to dive us into a profound reflexion or just motivate us all along the day. Because we see the world in different ways, we need to share treasures we discover every day. Music is one of this little treasure that could influence your day in a positive way. As we do between us, we want to share the playlists with a wider community. So, you are welcome to discover our music style.
http://tinyurl.com/qcma49m

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Évolt
Évolt
Collaborative UX design platform

More by Évolt

View profile
    • Like