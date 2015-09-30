Wave playlist by Évolt

As a creative team, music is a part of our design process. We need music that inspire us; that permit to dive us into a profound reflexion or just motivate us all along the day. Because we see the world in different ways, we need to share treasures we discover every day. Music is one of this little treasure that could influence your day in a positive way. As we do between us, we want to share the playlists with a wider community. So, you are welcome to discover our music style.

