Lowes – Brand Guidelines

Lowes – Brand Guidelines strength trust dynamism stationary typography engineering logo branding
Quick photo of a brand I am currently developing for a Road Tanker Manufacturer in New Zealand called Lowes. Hope you like it, I'll post more as I go on.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
