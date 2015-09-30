Guillaume Beaulieu
Gala
Identity we've created for an event based in Québec. We wanted to give this brand a prestige and luxury touch, since this event is giving awards to the best cooperatives in the city. More stuff coming soon :)

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
