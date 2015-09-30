Yaron Tamuz

Sirix - Forex Web Platform

Yaron Tamuz
Yaron Tamuz
  • Save
Sirix - Forex Web Platform leverate sirix redesign dark theme platform web web design forex
Download color palette

This is a redesign project made for "Leverate" - a technology provider specializing in complete brokerage solutions. This is the final result of countless iterations and variations. I learned a lot during the process and I'm very happy from the result. I was working on it during my time at @Matnas Interactive. Cheers :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Yaron Tamuz
Yaron Tamuz

More by Yaron Tamuz

View profile
    • Like