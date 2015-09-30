Tortoiseshell Black

Bulldog Process

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
  • Save
Bulldog Process bulldog dog sports branding sports logo
Download color palette

The process of my bulldog logo. Drawn and inked on bristol board scanned (or photographed with my phone) and then worked up in Illustrator.

D5926b0cbc75b7db847fe5d62bd5fdea
Rebound of
Bulldogs
By Tortoiseshell Black
View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black

More by Tortoiseshell Black

View profile
    • Like