360º Quality Check Inspection

360º Quality Check Inspection rotation render carzada 360 3d
This is part of a cool project we have been working on. CARZADA, a german startup that is disrupting the used car industry by offering a curated, online peer-to-peer marketplace for premium conditioned, used cars.

Check the live 360º Quality Check Inspection List
here.

And the full project on Behance.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
The Remote Design Team of Silicon Valley Startups.
