Creative Hearts Logo heart light-bulb bulb non-profit
logo for the non-profit "Creative Hearts Network", a program benefitting the child life department at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, GA.

Selected for Logo Lounge vol. 9, 2016

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
