Josh Lewis

Pluto Sticker

Josh Lewis
Josh Lewis
Hire Me
  • Save
Pluto Sticker sticker space solar system planets pluto illustration
Download color palette

These stickers will be placed inside the Creative Works conference bags this week! If you're going, I would love to say hello.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Josh Lewis
Josh Lewis
Illustrator and Brand Designer for the children's market.
Hire Me

More by Josh Lewis

View profile
    • Like