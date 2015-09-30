Jamie Koala

Wyvern Painting WIP

wip third eye art metal dragon demon traditional illustration painting
Working on a new painting this week! I can't wait to finish the piece! Acrylic paint on canvas.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
