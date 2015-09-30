MadeByStudioJQ

A gentleman is simply a patient wolf.

martial poster branding type fan art united football art adidas
MATCHDAY! #mufc v Wolfsburg, 19:45 BST. @ManUtd @ChampionsLeague

Follow @MUFC_Designs on Twitter.

Works Copyright © 2015 STUDIOJQ. All images belong to Manchester United Football Club Copyright © 2015

MARTIAL ARTS DAY!
By MadeByStudioJQ
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
