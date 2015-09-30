Squid&Pig

Amigami Stickers for Mattel 02

Amigami Stickers for Mattel 02 toy love amigami mattel stickers cute kawaii
Mattel commissioned us to design 200 themed stickers to customize different characters of Amigami toy. The project consisted of 14 packs with different themes such as fashion, music, sports or winter. With these stickers, each child can personalize the amigami to make it unique. We hope you like it!

Complete project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/25972935/AmiGami-Stickers-for-Mattel

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
