Amigami Stickers for Mattel 01

Mattel commissioned us to design 200 themed stickers to customize different characters of Amigami toy. The project consisted of 14 packs with different themes such as fashion, music, sports or winter. With these stickers, each child can personalize the amigami to make it unique. We hope you like it!

Complete project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/25972935/AmiGami-Stickers-for-Mattel