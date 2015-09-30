WhatsApp Chat UI Design in Sketch for Dribbble lovers

Behind the story

2 days back while working one of the real estate projects, I was looking for WhatsApp chat interface in editable format in Bohemian’s sketch app format. But, I couldn’t find the EXISTING WhatsApp UI design rather than all redesign concepts like you see them on Behance as well. Due to lack of time, I thought of recreating the chat interface of WhatsApp in Sketch.

Download in .sketch format

So I thought of sharing the source file with you guys. Feel free to use this template in both personal as well as commercial project and no need to recreate this again.

You also need to download Roboto font from google web fonts via (https://www.google.com/fonts/specimen/Roboto) in order to edit all texts.

I hope you like this.

