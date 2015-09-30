Iva Dopud

Disco Star Mini Icon Set

Iva Dopud
Iva Dopud
  • Save
Disco Star Mini Icon Set star radio music retro disco icon icons material design
Download color palette

Disco Star icon set is based on Material Design style guide, but with the touch of retro feel of the 80's and the Disco era.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Iva Dopud
Iva Dopud

More by Iva Dopud

View profile
    • Like