import-io

Onboarding

import-io
import-io
  • Save
Onboarding help box ux ui web app learning teach onboard help first onboarding
Download color palette

Our new onboarding modal, for help around our app whenever you need it! Always difficult trying to write informative messaging that doesn't treat the user like an idiot, but also covers for the idiocy in all of us

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
import-io
import-io

More by import-io

View profile
    • Like