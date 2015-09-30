Peter Finlan

Freebie! UI Kit. Land.io Sketch Freebie.

Freebie! UI Kit. Land.io Sketch Freebie. components flat design ui design freebie sketch ui kit
Here's a snap shop of the UI kit included in my latest Sketch freebie, Land.io, over at @Codrops.

Check out the awesome power of the UI Kit and the included example landing page you can create with the elements and components included.

Would love to hear you guys are using the UI kit, enjoy!

// Download Page
As always, my freebies are for our community to use, learn from and to enjoy, spreading the love always helps so please "Like" and "Share". =)

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
