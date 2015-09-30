Affle Enterprise

Zorba App

Zorba allows you and your friends to instantly merge all photos taken at an event into one beautiful, time-sorted album.

Check out the full design :-https://goo.gl/UetMKX
For more you can take a look at our portfolio :- http://goo.gl/qGVpEJ

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
