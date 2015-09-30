Mike Beecham

Reconnaissance Attacks @2x

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Reconnaissance Attacks @2x bot distil networks illustration design attacks scraper web
Download color palette

Here's the second in my overly-long list of illustrations for our Distil Networks new Products and Solutions pages.

This one has a slightly tongue-in-cheek approach to showing that bots (scripts of code) can carry out reconnaissance on your personal data, financials, etc.

Something very serious, but with a slightly humorous approach.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like