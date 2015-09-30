Latham Arnott

Long Time No See

Long Time No See
Here are some snippets I did from a larger banner animation for a local NZ concert called On The Lawn.

All assets were pre-drawn, and they just wanted some nice animations to be added to spice up the website.

I went out of my comfort zone in a couple of these, using frame by frame animation to make things moooove (in this example it is the flag wave thing).

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
