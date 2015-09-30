Carlos Salgado

Funny face

Carlos Salgado
Carlos Salgado
  • Save
Funny face icon offensive insult
Download color palette

A set of offensive icons used in our everyday language. Hope to not get banned from thenounproject.com for this.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Carlos Salgado
Carlos Salgado

More by Carlos Salgado

View profile
    • Like