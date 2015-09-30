Rod Hunt

Pencil Rough: Where's Ezra? George Ezra Game Illustration

Pencil Rough: Where's Ezra? George Ezra Game Illustration pencil wip games music game people detail isometric illustrator illustration
Rod Hunt was commissioned by Columbia Records to create a detailed illustration for the online game Where's Ezra for English singer and songwriter George Ezra. The illustration included charactrers from the artwork of George's album Wanted on Voyage and his music videos, as well as many other 'Easter Eggs' for observant fans.

See the full project here
http://www.rodhunt.com/110605/7684718/portfolio/wheres-ezra-george-ezra-game-for-columbia-records

Play the game at http://www.wheresezra.com

Where's Ezra? George Ezra Game for Columbia Records
