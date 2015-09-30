D E V ☻ N K ☻

House Rules

House Rules wip video style frame logo palm trees
Frame from a color test with low-res assets. Working on an introduction for something new!

Not much to share yet but inquisitive types can follow here for updates. 🍉

http://allison.house/rules

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
