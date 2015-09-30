Krasi Stoimenov

Day 022 Technical Specifications

Krasi Stoimenov
Krasi Stoimenov
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 022 Technical Specifications data leica specs technical stats graph dashboard interface widget ux ui
Download color palette

This is day 022.
My challenge for today is a Technical Specifications page featuring a great photography tool.
See you tomorrow!

#daily100 #day022

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 022 - Technical Specifications
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Krasi Stoimenov
Krasi Stoimenov
Designing digital products and experiences ↴
Hire Me

More by Krasi Stoimenov

View profile
    • Like