Mini Heisenberg

Mini Heisenberg design breaking bad illustration cartoon mini sticker heisenberg
Hello friends,

I've been working on some sticker designs lately. My friend loves Breaking Bad and asked me to do a T-Shirt design as he 'can't find any decent ones' he says. I want to put this bad boy on cotton burreau.

What do you guys think ? Will you guys buy a shirt with the minion Walter ?

Looking forward to hear your opinions.

Cheers!

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
product designer @Fueled. art direction & motion design. 💪
