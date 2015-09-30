Kirill
tubik

Force Touch Slide Menu

Kirill
tubik
Kirill for tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Force Touch Slide Menu slidemenu forcetouch 3dtouch ios apple after effects ux ui flat gif motion animation
Download color palette

Hey folks. Following the latest technological trends, in particular this cool feature introduced by Apple recently, meaning One touch, I decided to animate the latest shot by Ludmila Shevchenko - the concept of City News App. I thought it would be even more fun to look for a nice place to spend Friday evening using this feature. What you guys think?

Speaking of concepts. You can check how we work on other concepts on our blog, for example, make sure you've read the article on bringing the idea to life - the Tubik Lab story. You're welcomed to check other articles in our blog too.
Have a nice day everyone. Cheers!

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Tubik

Finalshot still 2x
Rebound of
UI Navigation Concept
By Ludmila Shevchenko
View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
tubik
tubik

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like