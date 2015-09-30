Force Touch Slide Menu

Hey folks. Following the latest technological trends, in particular this cool feature introduced by Apple recently, meaning One touch, I decided to animate the latest shot by Ludmila Shevchenko - the concept of City News App. I thought it would be even more fun to look for a nice place to spend Friday evening using this feature. What you guys think?

Speaking of concepts. You can check how we work on other concepts on our blog, for example, make sure you've read the article on bringing the idea to life - the Tubik Lab story. You're welcomed to check other articles in our blog too.

Have a nice day everyone. Cheers!

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Tubik