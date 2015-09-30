Raul Taciu

Simple Line Icons Pro - Design / Editing

Raul Taciu
Raul Taciu
  • Save
Simple Line Icons Pro - Design / Editing vector design stroke icons line icons icon icons editing icon set
Download color palette

Hey guys, here's a selection of design/editing icons available with the Simple Line Icons Pro (AI, PSD - 24px, 32px, 48px, 60px) http://crtv.mk/d0BEN

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Raul Taciu
Raul Taciu

More by Raul Taciu

View profile
    • Like