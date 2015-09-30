Bogartstore - Webshop

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Bogart is a clothing store with a big heart for high quality, handpicked items. Over the past few years, Bogart has established a high standard shop within the fashion segment. In 2015 they opened 2 new stores and a webshop. Due to this, they wanted to give their own brand an upgrade. An experimentation with different clothing fabrics, enabled us to procuce a paperstock specifically suited for the identity. The brand further explores the combination of mordernism and tradition, inspired by sewing techniques and fabric qualities, to emphasize Bogart's impeccable attention to detail.
View the whole project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/29249567/Bogartstore-Identity-Webshop