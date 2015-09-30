Bogartstore - Webshop

Bogart is a clothing store with a big heart for high quality, handpicked items. Over the past few years, Bogart has established a high standard shop within the fashion segment. In 2015 they opened 2 new stores and a webshop. Due to this, they wanted to give their own brand an upgrade. An experimentation with different clothing fabrics, enabled us to procuce a paperstock specifically suited for the identity. The brand further explores the combination of mordernism and tradition, inspired by sewing techniques and fabric qualities, to emphasize Bogart's impeccable attention to detail.

