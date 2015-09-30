Cafe Renzo Piano - Envelope

Cafe Renzo is attached to the Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art at Tjuvholmen in Oslo. The building was designed by the legendary architect Renzo Piano, who also designed the café’s inventory. Cafe Renzo opened in 2012, in conjunction with the grand opening of the Astrup Fearnley Museum, making the place distinctive for both art and architecture. Alongside with the café’s interior & surroundings, the objective was to honor Renzo Piano's architecture, the employees' work for Cafe Renzo and Astrup Fearnley's Modern Art.

