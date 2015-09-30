Justin Lee

Portfolio Site

Justin Lee
Justin Lee
  • Save
Portfolio Site user experience product design ui portfolio
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble! I'm a recent design/computer science grad who's been a long time lurker.

After many private iterations, I think I'm ready to share the current version of my portfolio. Hope you enjoy.
http://justinlee.io/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Justin Lee
Justin Lee

More by Justin Lee

View profile
    • Like