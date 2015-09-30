Zekun Arthur
Yalantis

Looped Lebron

Zekun Arthur
Yalantis
Zekun Arthur for Yalantis
Hire Us
  • Save
Looped Lebron gif debut looper lebron shot animation basketball dribbble
Download color palette

Hi guys, this is my debut shot Looped Lebron! Press "L" and write few words if you like it =)
Made with love in Yalantis

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Yalantis
Yalantis

More by Yalantis

View profile
    • Like