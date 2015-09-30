Usama Awan

Whale - Wind Animals

Whale - Wind Animals mark glossy simple purple pink blue usama xalion animal wind logo
Today's wind animal is a Whale! Rather simple and glossy but that's how I roll.

Check out the @2X to see full details.

Please share the word if you're lovin it! It'll help me continue these series.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
