📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bedding Sets & Bed Linen Mockup by goner13
BUY NOW: http://graphicriver.net/item/bedding-sets-bed-linen-mockup/12018429?ref=goner13
Create a realistic Bedding Sets & Bed Linen Mockup in few seconds. Bedding Sets & Bed Linen Mockup is a pack of 11 PSD files, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.
Features:
- 11 PSD with different shoots and angle
- On / Off wall and floor, changing texture via smart object
- Replacing designs via Smart Objects
- Easy to cut out – all mask included
- Photorealistic look
- Fully layered PSD
- Easy for compositing shadows
- Easy file structure with help file
- 4000×3000 px, 150 DPI
This images is used only to generate previews. Designs and fonts in the preview image are used for presentation purposes only – and it’s not included. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Floor and wall textures not included!