Daria Nepriakhina

Logo work

Daria Nepriakhina
Daria Nepriakhina
  • Save
Logo work graphic design drawing identity love hands design logotype
Download color palette

Logo work from the past :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Daria Nepriakhina
Daria Nepriakhina

More by Daria Nepriakhina

View profile
    • Like