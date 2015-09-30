Lifeyo Home

The home landing page for Lifeyo.com - a foolproof website builder for creative professionals.

One of my favorite hobbies is doing aerial cinematography with my trusty DJI Phantom 2+. For our homepage, I used some footage from our family pecan orchard in Arizona. It was a cool way to breathe some life into a otherwise static screenshot.

We're live now and you can build a creative portfolio at www.lifeyo.com