Mike Kai

Lifeyo Home

Mike Kai
Mike Kai
  • Save
Lifeyo Home website builder lifeyo theme platform hosting hosted cloud drone cms
Download color palette

The home landing page for Lifeyo.com - a foolproof website builder for creative professionals.

One of my favorite hobbies is doing aerial cinematography with my trusty DJI Phantom 2+. For our homepage, I used some footage from our family pecan orchard in Arizona. It was a cool way to breathe some life into a otherwise static screenshot.

We're live now and you can build a creative portfolio at www.lifeyo.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Mike Kai
Mike Kai

More by Mike Kai

View profile
    • Like