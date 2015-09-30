Ben Bely

Zora's sapphire

Zora's sapphire vector stones spiritual ocarina of time water sapphire zora zelda link
The last spiritual stone, from the inside of Jabu-Jabu.

Rebound of
Goron's ruby
By Ben Bely
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
