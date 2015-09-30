Paddy Donnelly

Wee Puzzles - 50 fun puzzle games for toddlers

Our newest kids app is here! Wee Puzzles is a collection of fun drag & drop puzzles for toddlers with pirates, dinosaurs, trains, rockets, submarines, farm animals and filled with fun animations.

Teaching kids shape recognition and motor skills, Wee Puzzles has no in-app purchases or text so the youngest kids can play with no instructions required and no worries.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
