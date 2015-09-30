App Navigation Pulldown

Sam
Here is quick menu concept we ended up not choosing for one of our current clients. User is able to pull down on any screen in the app which would bring the nav over from the right end of the screen. Once a user pulls down far enough to change to a different nav item they may then release their drag which takes them into their selected section.

http://cl.ly/0C1x0V0d3342

Made with Principle app

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
