Yebo Bars

Yebo Bars protein bars energy bars pattern africa branding food packaging illustration packaging design packaging
Packaging, branding, and logo design for Yebo, a company that makes energy bars out of the coffee fruit. For their brand, they wanted a look that was African inspired, but still modern and bright.

